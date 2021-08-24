Former University City parking enforcer charged with impersonating police officer

UNIVERSITY CITY — A former University City parking enforcement worker is accused of impersonating a police officer and using his city vehicle to pull over an ex-girlfriend.

Simcha Fremerman, 21, of St. Charles County, was charged Tuesday in St. Louis County with misdemeanor counts of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, unlawful use of a weapon, stalking and domestic assault.

Fremerman is accused in court documents of telling an ex-girlfriend he was a University City police officer, while he was actually working as a parking control officer writing tickets for University City — a job that does not require a police license.

Charging documents allege that Fremerman applied to be a dispatcher for University City and in a background check, a police officer spoke with his ex-girlfriend.

The ex told the investigator Fremerman had told many people he was a police officer and once held a gun to her head, though later said it was unloaded. The woman also told the officer Fremerman had been following her after they broke up, court documents state.

After the background check, Fremerman is accused of then using his parking enforcement vehicle's flashing lights to pull over his ex and confront her about what was said in the background check.