Former Velda City officer gets 3 years probation for shooting at fleeing car

CLAYTON — A former Velda City police officer was sentenced Wednesday to three years probation after pleading guilty to shooting into a fleeing car while on duty.

St. Louis County prosecutors said at sentencing that Christopher Gage, 40, fired multiple shots at a driver fleeing a traffic stop, leaving the man with serious injuries.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors reduced charges from first-degree assault and armed criminal action to the lesser felony offense of unlawful use of a weapon.

Gage's partner on duty, Officer Matthew Schanz, was also charged with first-degree assault in the case. His case is pending.

As part of the sentence, Gage agreed to surrender his police officer's license, not carry a weapon and not seek employment in law enforcement, security or corrections while on probation.

Gage's defense attorneys Gabe Crocker and Peter Bruntrager issued a statement Wednesday on the outcome.

"Chris is a tremendous man and public servant thrust into a split-second, life-changing decision that so many police officers face each day," the statement reads.

The statement continues that resolving the case allows Gage "to move on to the next chapters of his life."

The charges stem from a Feb. 25, 2020, traffic stop when Gage and Schanz pulled over a car for expired temporary tags near West Florissant and Octavia avenues in Flordell Hills.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said in a 2020 press conference announcing the charges that the officers reported smelling marijuana. They found the drug during a search of the car, then the driver took off down a one-way street.

Charging documents allege Schanz falsely reported over police radio that the driver tried to run the officers over. The officers were accused in charging documents of firing at the fleeing car even as it drove away.

The 37-year-old driver was hit, and he crashed the car about a half-mile away. He was critically injured but survived, police said at the time.

Security cameras captured the incident, Bell said in his 2020 press conference outside the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Schanz, who was at the St. Louis County Justice Center to turn himself in at the time, interrupted the press conference, telling reporters then he was “yelling, screaming” for the vehicle to stop and was in fear for his life before he fired.

“We are trained to neutralize that threat, and that’s exactly what we were trying to do,” he said. He said he was “not trained to turn around and run away,” when asked why he didn’t step out of the path of the vehicle.

Schanz joined Velda City police in 2018. He was fired from St. Louis police after a March 2013 domestic dispute spilled into him leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

He also pleaded guilty in 2017 to reckless conduct in connection to an assault on a staff member of a Randolph County hospital where he was seeking treatment.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr sentenced Gage on Wednesday.