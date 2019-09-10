WASHINGTON, MO. — A former police lieutenant here was sentenced Tuesday to two months in jail and ordered to repay $25,556 that he stole from a student career exploration program, the U.S. Attorney's office said.
Paul Kesterson, 48, of Washington, was a police lieutenant and director of the St. Louis Area Law Enforcement Exploring Association at the time. He handled all finances and the Explorer Academy training, prosecutors said.
Kesterson pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of access device fraud and admitted that from Feb. 1, 2018, and April 2019, he used an association credit/debit card to make personal purchases. A call to the association from the bank about a late credit card payment triggered an investigation by the U.S. Secret Service and police in Washington and O’Fallon, Missouri, prosecutors said.
Kesterson's LinkedIn profile says he spent 15 years with Washington police and 10 years before that with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.