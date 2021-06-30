Former Washington University grad student gets 5 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS — A former Washington University graduate student from China was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Zetian Liu, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in March to a federal charge of possession of child pornography. Liu admitted downloading and sharing porn online.

In August 2019, a month after Liu arrived in the U.S., a St. Louis police Cyber Crimes Unit detective spotted a computer that was sharing child porn online, and investigators traced it to Liu. The FBI searched his home and found his computer in the process of downloading pornography, court documents say.