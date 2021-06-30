 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Washington University grad student gets 5 years for child porn
0 comments

Former Washington University grad student gets 5 years for child porn

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A former Washington University graduate student from China was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison on child porn charges.

Zetian Liu, 25, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in March to a federal charge of possession of child pornography. Liu admitted downloading and sharing porn online.

In August 2019, a month after Liu arrived in the U.S., a St. Louis police Cyber Crimes Unit detective spotted a computer that was sharing child porn online, and investigators traced it to Liu. The FBI searched his home and found his computer in the process of downloading pornography, court documents say.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Life Stories June 30, 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports