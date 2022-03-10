Former Webster Groves Cub Scout den leader gets 10 years for child porn

ST. LOUIS — A former Cub Scout den leader from Webster Groves was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

Jonathan "Matt" Wells, 39, possessed over 23,000 images of child pornography on his computer, prosecutors said.

The images were found with a search warrant after Wells uploaded 94 files containing child porn to editing software made by Adobe Systems Inc., prosecutors said.

The company alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Dec. 2, 2019 and Jan. 6, 2020.

Wells was charged in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on Nov. 20, 2020. He was suspended from his leadership position by the scouts as soon as they were made aware of the situation, John Comerford, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 300, said Thursday.

Comerford said parents were notified and no one has reported any misconduct by Wells.

Wells pleaded guilty in October to receipt of child porn.

Wells' lawyer, Diane Dragan, said in court documents that there was no allegation that he "ever engaged in any predatory behavior towards children."

Prosecutors asked for the 10-year sentence, saying Wells had amassed an "alarming" collection of images, and had also superimposed the face of 7-year-old girl that he was "fixated" onto some of the child porn.

