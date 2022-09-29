Former youth pastor sentenced to 13 years in prison for sexual abuse of Missouri girl

ST. LOUIS — A former New York youth pastor on Thursday was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl in 2013 in Missouri.

Jesse Vargas pleaded guilty in March to one felony count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact and one felony count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors said Vargas met 11-year-old Molly Rodgers when he was working as a youth pastor at a Christian camp in Michigan. He then built a relationship with her and her family, staying twice in their Missouri home in 2013 where he sexually abused her.

During those visits, he gave sermons at the family's church.

Rodgers also traveled to New York and stayed in his home that year, where she was again sexually abused by Vargas.

The Post-Dispatch does not typically name victims of sexual assault unless they publicly identify themselves.

“I was assured by him throughout my formative young teenage years that ‘the world’ wouldn’t understand the illicit affair of ours he was suggesting, but God had provided us a path that we should follow together in secret," Rodgers, 24, said to the court during her victim impact statement. "Tell no one. Trust no one else."

She told the court she would spend the rest of her life in therapy working to repair the emotional damage she suffered because of the abuse.

Vargas' defense attorney, Edward Sapone, asked the court to sentence him to eight years in prison. He argued the man was not evil and had worked to reinvent himself in the nine years since the abuse occurred.

Sapone focused his argument largely on the adverse effect his imprisonment would have on Vargas' 15-year-old son and his wife of 23 years.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson asked the court to sentence him to 15 years in prison.

Vargas addressed the court before he was sentenced, expressing remorse and apologizing to the people he hurt with his actions.

"I am probably the worst thing that has happened to this person or that will ever happen to this person," Vargas said of Rodgers.

Along with his 13-year, four-month prison sentence, Vargas will remain under court supervision for the rest of his life and was ordered to pay Rodgers more than $146,000 in restitution.

Speaking outside the courthouse following the hearing, Rodgers encouraged any child in a similar situation to trust their instinct when it tells them something is wrong.

"I think the prosecution did a great job today highlighting the fact that this was not a boogeyman, this was not a stranger," she said. "This was someone who was very well trusted and that's the reason why it was so difficult to come to terms with what happened to me."