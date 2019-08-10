ST. LOUIS – Forsyth School has agreed to pay a $210,000 settlement to the father of a student who suffered a leg injury when she fell on the school's obstacle course in May 2017.
If approved by a St. Louis judge, Forsyth will pay $210,000 to Christopher Thompson of Ladue. His daughter, then 12, was hurt when she fell while climbing over an A-frame obstacle on the private school's property.
Thompson's settlement petition was filed this week in St. Louis Circuit Court. The girl would receive about $140,000 from the settlement. About $70,000 will go to the firm of her lawyer, Gary Burger.
Forsyth, at 6235 Wydown Boulevard, was founded in 1961 and enrolls about 370 students in preschool through sixth grade.