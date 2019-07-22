A 21-year-old woman from the St. Louis area was found dead over the weekend in Mississippi, near where she attended college.
The victim is identified as Alexandria "Ally" Kostial, who was a 2016 graduate of Lindbergh High School.
A sheriff's deputy in Lafayette County was on patrol and found her body Saturday morning in Harmontown, Miss., a town about 20 miles from the Ole Miss campus. Authorities have not said how she died.
The Lafayette County sheriff's office, in a news release, said "it is apparent that foul play was involved." Major Alan Wilburn did not say what led him to that conclusion.
Wilburn refused to say any more for fear, he said, that it would jeopardize the investigation. He said investigators are following several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department 662-234-6421 or CrimeStoppers 662-234-8477.
Ally's father, Keith Kostial, posted on Facebook that Sunset Hills police visited him Saturday afternoon to break the news. He said Ally Kostial was the victim of a homicide and, "as of now, it is believed the crime happened in Lafayette County, MS."
Ally Kostial had been attending summer school and teaching fitness classes at University of Mississippi, known as Ole Miss, in Oxford, Miss., her father said.
Beth Johnston, a spokeswoman with the Lindbergh School District, confirmed that Ally graduated from Lindbergh in 2016.
At the University of Mississippi, interim chancellor Larry Sparks said, in part: "We are truly saddened by the death of Alexandria Kostial. Ally was a valued member of our campus community."
The university said she was majoring in marketing.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, University of Mississippi police and Oxford police are helping in the investigation.