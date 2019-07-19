ST. CHARLES — A four-alarm fire destroyed part of Big St. Charles Motorsports on Thursday night, in a massive blaze that sent up a funnel of black smoke visible for five miles.
The St. Charles Fire Department said all of the employees evacuated on their own after the fire started about 8 p.m. Thursday. A Fire Department spokeswoman had no reports of employees injured at the business, at 3830 West Clay Street, but two firefighters were evaluated at the scene for heat exhaustion.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Although the fire is not considered suspicious, the state fire marshal was called in because of the costly damage to property, said St. Charles Fire Capt. Kelly Hunsel.
Employees who reported the fire said it started in the maintenance or automotive service department of the shop, where motorcycles and other vehicles are stored with fuel in them, Hunsel said. The combustibles in the shop fueled the flames.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 90 minutes, but it took until about 11 p.m. to find and extinguish various hot spots throughout the building, Hunsel said.
The sprawling complex is about the size of a football field in width and length, Hunsel said. A Harley showroom adjoins the motorsports building and was unaffected, Hunsel said. The portion of the building that houses the motorsports company was heavily damaged.
The motorsports company posted on Facebook that it was assessing the damage but would open for business by working out of the Harley-Davidson building for now.
The St. Charles Fire Department got help at the scene from several agencies, including Central County Fire Protection Dispatch, Cottleville Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance, which brought in their Urban Search and Rescue team to help set up areas for firefighters to be monitored and cooled off; and Rehab 95, a group of volunteers that works with Central County.