Protesters arrested outside Ferguson Police Department

Police talk to protesters standing on South Florissant Road outside Ferguson Police Department on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

FERGUSON — Protesters marking the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death gathered outside the Ferguson police station Friday evening and blocked South Florissant Road.

Police used bullhorns to ask a crowd of about 20 to get back on the sidewalk. Jason Armstrong, Ferguson's recently installed police chief, walked among the demonstrators.

"I tried to have a conversation with them to see if they were willing to come to a compromise, but they weren't willing to do so," he said.

Four people were arrested for blocking the road. Two were holding a banner that read "Road closed due to injustice."

Some black protesters confronted Armstrong and directed racial slurs at the chief, who identified himself to the crowd as biracial. 

"In any profession, no matter what profession you're in, you're going to get tested," Armstrong said.

Around 10 p.m., four police officers were directing traffic and periodically allowing protesters to cross the road. About 40 people were still on hand, listening to music from cars and dancing in the roadway when allowed by police.

"What they're doing now is what they should have done before" people were arrested, said Felicia Pulliam, one of the protesters and a member of the former Ferguson Commission.

She said protesters had a rapport with Delrish Moss, a  former chief, and hoped to build a similar relationship with Armstrong.

"Arresting people on the fifth anniversary is not a way to build bridges," she said.

The protest capped a day of memorials for Brown, who was shot by a Ferguson police officer in 2014.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

