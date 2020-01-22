Four arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in raid at Wellston Market

WELLSTON — Four people were arrested and eight guns were confiscated by law enforcement Wednesday evening during a police raid at a neighborhood market, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

Police said the raid took place around 5 p.m. at Clay's Wellston Food Market after an investigation led to a search warrant.

Heroin and crack cocaine were among the drugs confiscated during the raid, according to Sgt. Lynn Woodard.

Not all the arrests during Wednesday's raid were related to the investigation, Woodard said. Some were arrested inside the food market on outstanding warrants.

The Wellston Food Market is where North County Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed in June and has been the site of other shootings.