Four boys, as young as 13, in custody after Maryland Heights police chase on I-270

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Four teenage boys, as young as 13, were in custody Thursday after trying to break into a police patrol vehicle and leading officers on a pursuit onto Interstate 270, authorities said.

Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said the boys were in a stolen car that crashed near I-270 and Interstate 70.

One boy, who ran off into some woods after the crash, had minor injuries after being arrested with the help of a police dog, Carson said.

All four boys are from the St. Louis area and were turned over to juvenile authorities. The oldest was 17.

It began about 4:50 a.m., when Maryland Heights police were told that someone was tampering with a St. Louis County patrol vehicle that was parked in a Maryland Heights subdivision.

"They tried to break into it" but did not get inside, Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said. Panus said the marked patrol car was parked outside the officer's residence. The vehicle was locked, and Panus said that no weapon, nor anything else, was stolen from it.

After trying to get into the officer's car, they moved on to see if another car was unlocked, Panus added.