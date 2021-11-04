Four boys, as young as 13, in custody after Maryland Heights police chase on I-270

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Four teenage boys, as young as 13, were in custody Thursday after trying to break into a police patrol vehicle and leading officers on a pursuit onto Interstate 270, authorities said.
Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson said the boys were in a stolen car that crashed near I-270 and Interstate 70.
One boy, who ran off into some woods after the crash, had minor injuries after being arrested with the help of a police dog, Carson said.
All four boys are from the St. Louis area and were turned over to juvenile authorities. The oldest was 17.
It began about 4:50 a.m., when Maryland Heights police were told that someone was tampering with a St. Louis County patrol vehicle that was parked in a Maryland Heights subdivision.
"They tried to break into it" but did not get inside, Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said. Panus said the marked patrol car was parked outside the officer's residence. The vehicle was locked, and Panus said that no weapon, nor anything else, was stolen from it.
After trying to get into the officer's car, they moved on to see if another car was unlocked, Panus added.
The vehicle tampering was reported as a "car clotting," a crime usually involving a group of people who sweep through a neighborhood checking unlocked cars for valuables. They also might steal vehicles when the keys are left inside.
The tampering report was in Westglen Estates subdivision in Maryland Heights. When police got to the subdivision, they spotted a black Mazda with Illinois license plates speed off. Maryland Heights police followed, and another officer threw down spike strips in the area of Ameling and McKelvey roads, Carson said. The Mazda rolled over the strips, flattening tires, but the car kept going and went north onto I-270.
Maryland Heights police, using lights and sirens, chased after the car. Along the way, an officer saw someone in the car toss a gun onto the highway, Carson said.
The stolen car stopped near I-70, Carson said. Three of the boys remained at the car, and a fourth boy ran into the woods and was arrested there.
When Carson learned the boys' ages, he said he thought: "What are four juveniles doing out at 4:30 in the morning in a stolen car? ... and where are the parents?"
Carson already has some answers about the boys' crime spree and said Maryland Heights detectives were talking with police in other jurisdictions to learn if the group can be tied to other crimes. The Mazda had been stolen in St. Louis County.
