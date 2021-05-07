Four customers arrested after Cinco de Mayo scuffle in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A scuffle at a family-owned Mexican restaurant led to the arrests of four customers Wednesday who were celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

An owner of Casa Juárez Mexican Town restaurant said as many as six customers became unruly and that she was assaulted. One of the customers used pepper spray on two employees, she said.

"In 20 years, we never had an issue like this," said Luz Flores.

The restaurant is at 12710 Dorsett Road. Flores said the incident began after the 10 p.m. closing time. She said the customers at two tables had been complaining all evening about various things, then started a fight when they were asked to leave.

Flores said she was pushed in the chest by one man, then her husband intervened and several of the customers attacked her husband.

Employees followed the customers onto the parking lot to take photographs of their license plates, to provide the information to police. One of the male customers they were following pulled a gun and began to walk toward the restaurant, but no shots were fired, Flores said.

"I screamed, 'Everybody get inside,'" she said.