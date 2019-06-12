For the fourth time in four days, a child has died after being shot in St. Louis.
The latest victim is Myiesha Cannon, a 16-year-old girl fatally shot early Wednesday morning. Myiesha was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue. She died at the scene.
Myiesha lived in the same block of Lexington. The area is southwest of Natural Bridge and North Newstead avenues, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Even though homicide detectives are handling the investigation, police are not labeling this death as a homicide at this point. They have labeled it as a "suspicious death," according to a brief summary provided by police on Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Myiesha is the second girl to die in two days under suspicious circumstances.
On Monday night, Charnija Keys, 11, died after being shot in the head. She was shot about 11:40 p.m. Monday at the home she shared with her mother and older sister on North 20th Street. Police also are calling Charnija's case a "suspicious death." Homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.
On Sunday night, 3-year-old Kennedi Powell was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of Michigan Avenue, in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Kennedi and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past, and someone inside it opened fire. One round struck Kennedi in the chest, and another hit her 6-year-old neighbor, Oriel Smith. Oriel was critically injured, police say.
In a Twitter post, Mayor Lyda Krewson called Kennedi's killing "Outrageous, abhorrent, unthinkable. Unbearable pain for these families. No dispute/retaliation is worth this."
On Saturday night, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just northwest of Fairground Park, St. Louis police said. Jashon Johnson, of the 2700 block of Allen Avenue, was shot several times, police said. Police arrived just after 10:30 p.m. at Saturday to Red Bud and Margaretta avenues. Jashon was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The shooting took place in the O’Fallon neighborhood.
The block of Lexington where Myiesha was shot is southwest of Natural Bridge and North Newstead avenues, in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Violent crimes, including homicides, rapes and assaults, are up in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to crime statistics. Between December and May, the neighborhood had 76 violent crimes, including four homicides. In the same six-month period the previous year, there were 69 violent crimes, but eight of those were homicides.
To read more crime statistics throughout the St. Louis region, click here.