Four dead in head-on crash on Highway 40 in Lake Saint Louis

UPDATED at 3 p.m Friday with authorities announcing a fourth death:

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pickup truck crossed a grassy median on Highway 40 and veered into oncoming traffic Friday, killing four people and injuring three others, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 11 a.m. on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near Highway N and Exit 4A.

The eastbound pickup crossed into the westbound lanes and collided with two passenger cars head-on, including a minivan. All four occupants of the minivan — two women and two girls who appeared to be young teens — were killed, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The driver of the pickup suffered injuries not considered life-threatening, Thompson said. Two people in the other passenger car suffered no serious injuries, he added.

There was initial confusion over the number of people killed in the crash. Authorities initially announced that two people had died and then later said four were killed before backtracking to say three were dead after one victim was revived. The highway patrol later confirmed the number of fatalities at four.

Thompson said he he didn't know if the four people in the minivan were related.