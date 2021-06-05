Four die since Friday in separate St. Louis-area crashes

Four people died in separate crashes in the St. Louis area since Friday, officials said, including a woman who fell off her motorcycle on Interstate 270 early Saturday morning.

Friday at about 10:30 a.m., a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sharon E. Mueller disabled and in the roadway on Route 370 west of Route 94 in St. Charles when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Chevy Silverado, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The Elantra hit another vehicle that had been involved in an earlier crash and the truck, driven by James E. Kay, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, ran off the road and into a culvert, the patrol said.

Mueller, 60, who is also from O'Fallon, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Kay was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the patrol said.

Brian A. Scott, 30, died Friday night after hitting the rear of a minivan in St. Charles County at 9:25 p.m., the patrol said. Scott was "inattentive to traffic ahead" of the minivan, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Route V north of Blase Station Road in the northern part of the county.