Four die since Friday in separate St. Louis-area crashes

Four people died in separate crashes in the St. Louis area since Friday, officials said, including a woman who fell off her motorcycle on Interstate 270 early Saturday morning.
Friday at about 10:30 a.m., a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by Sharon E. Mueller disabled and in the roadway on Route 370 west of Route 94 in St. Charles when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Chevy Silverado, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
The Elantra hit another vehicle that had been involved in an earlier crash and the truck, driven by James E. Kay, 23, of O'Fallon, Missouri, ran off the road and into a culvert, the patrol said.
Mueller, 60, who is also from O'Fallon, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Kay was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, the patrol said.
Brian A. Scott, 30, died Friday night after hitting the rear of a minivan in St. Charles County at 9:25 p.m., the patrol said. Scott was "inattentive to traffic ahead" of the minivan, the patrol said. He was pronounced dead at the scene on Route V north of Blase Station Road in the northern part of the county.
Robin E. Foster, 49, of St. Louis, was heading east on Interstate 270 just east of Lindbergh Boulevard at about 1:25 a.m. when she hit a pothole, veered into a tractor-trailer traveling next to her and fell off of her motorcycle, the patrol said.
Her 2020 Harley-Davidson Road Glide then hit a man who was traveling in the same lane on a 2017 Road Glide Special, causing him to also fall off. Information about injuries to that man, Tyrone Chappel, 55, of St. Louis, was not available.
Foster was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
St. Louis police said a man was struck at 4 a.m. on the McKinley Bridge by a vehicle that then left the scene. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information was immediately available.