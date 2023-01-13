Four home-invasion suspects in O'Fallon, Mo., captured after police chase

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Police arrested four people and were searching for a fifth early Friday after an O'Fallon, Mo., resident was attacked in a home invasion, authorities said.

The attack happened about 1 a.m. Friday at a house on Hawksbury Place in the Winghaven subdivision. The attackers hit the homeowner in the head, demanded money, keys and a vehicle, and fired one shot in the home before they left, police said. The resident suffered serious injuries.

Some of the assailants drove off in a car that had been stolen in St. Louis; others left in the homeowner's car. Police chased both vehicles, according to O'Fallon, Mo., police Sgt. Bryan Harr.

One pursuit ended more than 20 miles away when the suspects crashed near Ladue in St. Louis County; police arrested two people there and were searching for a third.

Another pursuit ended off of Highway 94 when the suspects crashed; officers arrested two people and found a gun at the crash site that Harr said had been stolen in Florissant.

Authorities have not provided additional details, including the ages of the people they arrested.