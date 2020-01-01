Four homicides in first three hours of 2020 in St. Louis

The New Year was less than an hour old on Wednesday when St. Louis police got called to the scene of a shooting where three people were killed and a fourth injured.

Another shooting had one victim killed and another injured, police said.

In the first mass shooting, police went to South Jefferson Avenue and Crittenden Street at 12:19 a.m. and found three people dead at the scene. The fourth victim had a gunshot wound to the leg and was reported to be conscious and breathing.

No details about the victims or circumstances were immediately available. The shooting happened in the Benton Park neighborhood.

In the second deadly shooting, police got called to the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue at 2:41 a.m. and found a male dead from gunshots. A second person at the scene was conscious and taken to a hospital.

For 2019, there were 194 reported homicides in the city, including 11 children. That's the second highest number of homicides in the decade, trailing only the 205 homicides recorded in 2017.