ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four suspects are in custody following a carjacking Friday morning near Oakville, police said.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., police spoke with a person who said his Dodge Charger was stolen from him at gunpoint in the 3100 block of Telegraph Road, according to St. Louis County police. He hadn't been injured.

A few hours later, officers saw the car at at West Florissant Avenue and Hudson Road in north St. Louis County, police said. As police pursued the car, it hit another vehicle. Police continued following the car until people inside bailed as it was still moving in the 1700 block of Foley Drive. The car then struck a St. Louis County police vehicle.

No one was injured except for one officer who suffered a shoulder injury during a chase on foot, according to police.