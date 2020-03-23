Four injured in separate St. Louis shootings an hour apart

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot Monday in north St. Louis in separate shooting incidents, police said.

Just before 1:45 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Obear Avenue near Fairground Park and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. A second man also suffering from gunshot wounds had already been taken from the scene to a hospital.

The second man was listed in critical condition and unstable. Homicide detectives were assigned to investigate due to the man's grave condition.

Meanwhile, about 2:50 p.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5600 block of Enright Avenue in the West End neighborhood and found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and another person suffering a graze wound. Police did not provide more information about the gender or age of the victims.