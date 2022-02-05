Four juveniles escape; one still missing

One juvenile is still at large after escaping from the Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday.

Three other youths who escaped were captured.

The building at 3847 Enright Avenue in the Grand Center neighborhood is run by the St. Louis Circuit Court. It houses young offenders who are waiting for their cases to be heard, "only if it is believed that they present a threat to themselves or the community," according to the court’s website.

This marks the fourth time in just over five months that detainees have escaped from the center. In December, one of the escapees died after being hit by a car on Interstate 70.

Some of the offenders who escaped in these recent incidents are still at large.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as further information is known.

