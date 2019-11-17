COFFEEN, Ill. — Four people were killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday evening outside this small city in Montgomery County, about 65 miles northeast of St. Louis.
The crash occurred about 6:21 p.m. on Illinois Route 185 near E. 14th Road, about two miles outside Coffeen.
Police said a westbound 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck, driven by a 17-year-old boy, crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2010 Toyota Sienna minivan head on.
All four occupants of the minivan were pronounced dead at the scene by the Montgomery County coroner. The minivan driver was Jackolyn C. Protz, 72, of Sullivan, Ill., and her passengers were William H. Protz, 73, of Sullivan, and two 14-year-old girls from Vandalia, Ill., whose names were not released.
The truck driver, whom police did not identify, was flown by ARCH Helicopter to a local trauma center.
It is with great sadness for our Vandalia family that I am sending this. We will gather at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon in our high school gym for a vigil to remember our loved ones lost in the horrific accident. With a heavy heart- Jennifer— @Vandals203 (@vandals203) November 17, 2019
Jennifer Garrison, superintendent of Vandalia Community Unit School District 203, said on Twitter there would be a vigil at Vandalia Community High School at 4 p.m.
The Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstruction unit was investigating the incident.