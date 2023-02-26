Four people are dead and four others critically injured after a car ran a red light and crashed into their SUV, which caused it to drive over an overpass and land on its roof at South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue early Sunday morning.

The driver of the car that caused the crash left the scene.

The SUV carried a total of eight people; four were taken to hospitals and four were killed.

Police said a preliminary on-scene investigation and a review of cameras show that a 2004 Chevy Impala was going southbound on South Grand and drove into the northbound lanes around stopped traffic.

It drove through the red light, and hit a 2021 Chevy Tahoe SUV, which was going west on Forest Park across South Grand.

The crash caused the Impala to go west on the Forest Park entrance ramp and come to a stop. The Tahoe went through the bridge guardrail, falling to the street below, where it landed below on its roof in the westbound lanes of Forest Park.

Eight people were inside the Tahoe; three male teenagers, 18, 19, the 19-year-old driver, and a woman, 18, were taken to hospitals and listed in critical but stable condition. The other four, one female and three males, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their ages and identities were not available.

At the scene Sunday morning, debris from a vehicle remained on a sidewalk on the west side of Grand. A metal guardrail had been torn away, and some debris remained on the westbound lanes of the avenue below, to the west of Grand.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is considering a proposal to level the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians. Forest Park Avenue has run below Grand near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for decades.