Four people are dead after their car crashed with another, ran off an overpass and landed upside-down at South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue early Sunday morning.

Four others were injured.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m., St. Louis police said. One of the vehicles was traveling south on Grand and the other west on Forest Park, where it travels underneath Grand.

The four people who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the St. Louis University campus.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that four others were injured: one seriously, one critically, and two who were reported as stable.

The medical examiner was working to identify those killed. Few details were available Sunday morning.

At the scene Sunday morning, debris from a car remained on a sidewalk on the west side of Grand. A guardrail had been torn away, and some debris remained on the westbound lanes of the avenue below, to the west of Grand.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is considering a proposal to level the intersection to make it safer for pedestrians. Forest Park Avenue has run below Grand near Highway 40 (Interstate 64) for decades.