Four killed in East St. Louis since Thursday; State Police investigating

EAST ST. LOUIS — Four people have been killed in East St. Louis since Thursday afternoon, and the Illinois State Police are asking for assistance in their investigation.

The four killings, all shootings, are not related, investigators said.

In the first, the owner of G and P Confectionery, William Porter Jr., 42, of Centreville, was shot inside the store. He was found about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Bond Avenue, police said.

On Friday, about 10:47 p.m., Hardy M. Burns, 37, of Centreville, was found shot and killed on 15th Street near Baker Avenue, police said.

On Saturday, Tony Townsend, 41, of East St. Louis, was shot and killed in a fenced-in lot in the 1200 block of State Street, officers said. East St. Louis Police responded to the scene at 7:25 a.m.

On Sunday, Terrill D. Mason, 30, was shot and killed about 9:10 p.m. near building 10 of the Samuel Gomper's Housing Complex in the 400 block of North Sixth Street, officers said. Mason was a resident of the complex.

The East St. Louis Police Department asked the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation to help with the homicides.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124; people can remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward if they contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.