Four killed in house fire in De Soto included couple, their daughter and granddaughter

Updated with information from family members:

DE SOTO — You didn’t want to go to the grocery store with his dad because he knew everyone and had to stop to chat, said James Detter. He would get a call from a wrong number, and talk to the person for half an hour.

James Detter, 49, walked around the charred remains of his parents’ De Soto home with friends and family on Sunday in disbelief over the loss of his father, mother, sister and niece — all killed in an early-morning fire.

Family members identified those killed as couple Joe and Frances Detter, ages 76 and 74; Sherri Detter, 37; and Kari Detter, 18.

Two men, boyfriends of the younger women, managed to escape by jumping from second-story windows, family members said. One man remains in the hospital with serious burns.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 500 block of Vineland School Road at 2:08 a.m., but it was too late to save the victims trapped inside, according the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.