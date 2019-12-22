Four killed in three separate incidents overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four people were killed in three separate incidents over 12 hours between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call for police in the 5700 block of Kingsbury Avenue. Police responded and found Bryan Scroggins, 58, of the same block, inside a residence with a puncture wound to his torso and trauma to his head. Scroggins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

Before midnight, police were called to the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. There, they located three shooting victims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Roneta Woodfork, 42, of the 2000 block on the same street, and Donrico Green, 18, of the 5700 block of Labadie Avenue, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 38-year-old male, was transported to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

A few hours later, around 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a call for a shooting in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue and found Santonio Newlon, 19, of the 10000 block of Durness Drive, inside a residence with a gunshot wound to the stomach.