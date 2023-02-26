Four people are dead after their car crashed with another, ran off an overpass and landed upside-down at South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway early Sunday morning.

Four others were injurued.

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m., St. Louis police said. One of the vehicles was traveling south on Grand and the other west on the parkway.

The four people who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene. The area is near the St. Louis University campus.

The St. Louis Fire Department said that four others were injured: one seriously, one critically, and two who were reported as stable.

The medical examiner was working to identify those killed. Few details were available Sunday morning.