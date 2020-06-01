Four men, all fraternity brothers, killed in small plane crash in Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY — Four fraternity brothers in their 30s were killed when a small plane crashed Sunday in Macoupin County, shortly after taking off from the Creve Coeur area, authorities said.

The unidentified victims were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:27 p.m. in rural Carlinville. The sheriff said all victims were adults and lived out of state.

Macoupin County Coroner Brad Targhetta said the victims' names will be released once their relatives are notified. One man was from Missouri, one was from Michigan and two lived in New York, the coroner told the Post-Dispatch. The men were college fraternity brothers, believed to be in their mid-30s.

They left Creve Coeur airport at 3:20 p.m. Sunday and were on their way to Michigan, Targhetta said.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Macoupin County sheriff's office.

They were in a Piper Cherokee PA 28-235 fixed wing, single-engine aircraft, a four-seater. Its registered owner, Cleared for Takeoff LLC, is in Lansing, Michigan, according to an FAA website.