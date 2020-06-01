All smiles, St. Charles man texts photo to mom minutes before plane crash

Shedd's father, Charles Shedd of Chesterfield, said his son grew up in Chesterfield and graduated Parkway Central High School.

"He was a great guy," he said Monday. "All four of them were great guys."

Dan Shedd was an avid motorcyclist and had lent one of his BMW motorcycles to Sweers for a year. Sweers, Schlosser and Camilleri flew down to see Dan Shedd on Friday and they all spent the weekend at his home in St. Charles before heading to the airport Sunday. Charles Shedd said his son planned to fly to Michigan, retrieve his motorcycle from Sweers' home and ride it back home to St. Charles on Monday, his mother's birthday.

Charles Shedd said he drove the four men to the airport Sunday. "They were in great spirits," he said. "They were happy. The weather was great."

They were on a "gorgeous, well-maintained 1964 plane that just passed annual inspection. Josh was proud of it," Charles Shedd said. Dan Shedd texted a photograph of the four friends, all smiles, moments before takeoff.