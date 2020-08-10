Four people arrested by Ferguson police; metal screws, bottles thrown at officers, chief says

FERGUSON — Police arrested four people and used pepper spray on protesters outside the Ferguson Police Department late Sunday as about 100 people gathered to mark the sixth anniversary of Michael Brown's death.

Ferguson police Chief Jason P. Armstrong said some people in the crowd tossed bottles, metal screws and wooden sticks at officers. Letters were ripped from the department's sign and paint was sprayed on the sign, the road and parking lot, he said.

Armstrong said the officers "made repeated announcements, via megaphone, to not throw objects at officers and to not enter onto the property of the police department."

When the problems persisted, Armstrong said, police declared the assembly unlawful and told the crowd to disperse. Ferguson police called for backup from the Missouri Highway Patrol and St. Louis County police.

Two officers suffered minor injuries, Armstrong said. They were treated at the scene. Armstrong did not elaborate on the injuries or say which departments they represented.

The four who were arrested were two 22-year-old men, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from St. Louis. They were booked on suspicion of failure to disperse.