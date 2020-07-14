Four people dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four people are dead in north St. Louis, near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.

Three people were found dead in a home on Lucille Avenue, and another person was found dead a block away at Harney Avenue and Riverview Boulevard. Police have not said how the people died or if the two scenes are related.

Police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. Several calls were placed to police for a shooting in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue at that time, according to police call logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

