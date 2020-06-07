Four people fatally shot early Sunday in St. Louis, including 16-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating four shooting deaths that happened within a span of less than four hours early Sunday.

Police released the following details early Sunday:

At 12:19 a.m., two men in their early 30s were found in a vehicle at the intersection of Academy and Maple avenues. They each had gunshot wounds and died at the scene in the Academy neighborhood.

At 3:33 a.m., a 39-year-old man died from apparent gunshot wounds at the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Utah Street in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

At 3:58 a.m., two people were shot in a vehicle in the 4600 block of Morganford Road in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. A 16-year-old girl died. A man in his early 20s, who was shot multiple times, went to the hospital in unstable condition.

In addition to the fatalities, police said there were other shootings overnight, including a 48-year-old man who survived being carjacked and shot in the chest and buttocks at 10:23 p.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Oregon Avenue in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

