Four people found dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four people were found dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis, near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.
The bodies of three people were discovered in a home on Lucille Avenue, and another person was found dead a block away at Harney Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.
Police have not said if the two scenes were related.
Police were called to the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home. All appeared to have been shot, police said.
About an hour later a man was found fatally shot in the head in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue.
City officials earlier in the day announced that a Cure Violence center will open next month in the Walnut Park neighborhood. The Cure Violence program is based on a method of crime reduction that trains workers to de-escalate conflicts and then work to change attitudes toward violence in crime-ridden areas.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the city Tuesday night, a pregnant woman was shot in the abdomen near Tower Grove and Manchester avenues. She arrived at a hospital before 9 p.m. where police said she was stable. No additional details were released.
The shootings happened hours after police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch that the morale of officers "is being challenged in a very significant way."
He said a troubling surge in homicides coupled with the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest has led to one of the most challenging times in decades for St. Louis police as morale is “being drained,”
Prior to the discovery of the bodies Tuesday night, there were at least 22 homicides recorded so far this month in the city. In July 2019 there were seven.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.