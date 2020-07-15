Four people found dead in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four people were found dead Tuesday night in north St. Louis, near the border of the Walnut Park East and Walnut Park West neighborhoods.

The bodies of three people were discovered in a home on Lucille Avenue, and another person was found dead a block away at Harney Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

Police have not said if the two scenes were related.

Police were called to the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday and found the bodies of two men and a woman inside the home. All appeared to have been shot, police said.

About an hour later a man was found fatally shot in the head in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue.

City officials earlier in the day announced that a Cure Violence center will open next month in the Walnut Park neighborhood. The Cure Violence program is based on a method of crime reduction that trains workers to de-escalate conflicts and then work to change attitudes toward violence in crime-ridden areas.