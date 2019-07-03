WELLSTON • A drive-by shooting late Tuesday night injured four people outside the Wellston Food Market, the same place where Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot to death June 23.
The North County Police Cooperative said the four victims from Tuesday are all hospitalized and expected to survive.
No one has been arrested.
The shooting on the west side of the store at 6250 Page Avenue was reported at 11:49 p.m. Tuesday.
Police released two surveillance photos Wednesday morning -- a person and a vehicle that may be involved in the shooting. Police say the vehicle was a crew cab white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Dakota.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the North County Police Cooperative's Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 314-428-7374.
Langsdorf, 40, was an officer with the North County Police Cooperative. He was fatally shot 10 days ago inside the market by a man he confronted over a bad check. Two people have been arrested and charged in Langsdorf's death.