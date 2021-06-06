Four people injured in shooting outside downtown restaurant

ST. LOUIS — Four people were taken to an area hospital early Sunday morning in a shooting outside of a downtown restaurant.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Seventh Street, according to police reports. The victims were a 17-year-old female, two 19-year-old men, and an 18-year-old man. All were in stable condition at a hospital, officers said.
According to police, three men with assault rifles fired at the victims, who were outside of the Hooters in that block.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
