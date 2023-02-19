ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot and injured in and around a downtown bar Saturday night.
Police say trouble began with a scuffle between a man in his late twenties and security at the Bismark Night Club, 410 North Tucker Boulevard. At some point, police say, the man took out a gun and began shooting "indiscriminately inside the business and several times outside the business."
One shot hit a 44-year-old man in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Other shots grazed a bar employee's foot, the side of another man's head, and the left leg of a man walking down the street outside the bar.
The bar employee refused medical attention. The other two were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
Austin Huguelet • 314-788-1651
@ahuguelet on Twitter