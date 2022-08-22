Four people shot and killed in 5-hour span in St. Louis, 13 killed in past week

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot and killed at four separate locations Sunday night in St. Louis, and 13 people have been killed in the past week.

Sunday's shootings add to what was already an especially violent month in the city, as the number of homicides has surged past last year's pace.

Sunday's first fatal shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Kristopher Steven Blanton, 27, was found lying in the street. He lived in the 10 block of Dunleith Court in O'Fallon, Mo.

The second happened just after 9 p.m. in the 200 block of East Grand Avenue in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood. David Wells, 28, was found dead in the middle of the street. He lived in the 1800 block of Warren Street in St. Louis.

About 30 minutes later, 23-year-old Deionta McCurry was found dead in an alley in the 3600 block of Montana Street in the Dutchtown Neighborhood. He lived in the 2900 block of Lyndhurst Street in unincorporated St. Louis County, near Bel-Ridge.

Then just after 11 p.m., an unidentified man in his 20s was found dead on a porch in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Officials said Monday they don't believe any of the shootings are connected.

After recording 263 homicides in 2020 — and setting a record high rate — St. Louis saw that number slide by a quarter in 2021. After falling even further for most of this year, August's surge has put the city well past last year's pace.

As of Monday morning, the city had recorded 129 homicides this year. At this time last year, it had recorded 121; in 2020, it had 171.

In all, 13 people have been killed in St. Louis in the past week. In the same week one year ago, three were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.