Four people shot and killed in 5-hour span in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot and killed at four separate locations Sunday night in St. Louis.

The shootings add to what was already an especially violent month in the city, as the number of homicides has surged past last year's pace.

Sunday's first fatal shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Theodore Avenue, in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. A 27-year-old man was killed.

The second happened just after 9 p.m. at North Broadway and East Grand Avenue in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood.

About 30 minutes later, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3600 block of Gasconade Street in the city's Dutchtown neighborhood.

Then just after 11 p.m., a 20-year-old man was killed in the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

After recording 263 homicides in 2020 — and setting a record high rate — the city saw the number slide by a quarter in 2021. After falling even further for most of this year, August's surge has put the city well past last year's pace.

