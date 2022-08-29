Four people shot in Jennings near schools, no students involved

JENNINGS — Four people were shot and injured Monday morning in Jennings near two schools. Police said no students were involved in the incident.

St. Louis County Police officers were called to the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue around 7:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting, spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus said.

Both Jennings junior and senior high schools are located in that block.

Panus said officers found two people shot in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive, which is about a half-mile away from schools.

Shortly after, Panus said, officers found two more people nearby who had been shot.

All four were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, Panus said.