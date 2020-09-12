 Skip to main content
Four people shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood in north St. Louis
Four people shot in St. Louis Place neighborhood in north St. Louis

Four adults were shot and wounded late Friday night in the St. Louis Place neighborhood, police said.

Police got a call about 11:40 p.m. about the shooting, which happened in the 3000 block of Rauschenbach Avenue. Four adults with gunshot wounds all were found conscious and breathing and taken to hospitals. 

Crime in the St. Louis Place neighborhood is up about 15% from the same six-month period a year ago.

