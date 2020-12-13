Four people shot when argument leads to gunfire outside downtown nightclub

ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot late Saturday night outside Reign Restaurant downtown after an argument between several people escalated to gunfire, police said Sunday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot in his back and side, a 29-year-old man was shot in his chest, a 36-year-old man was hit in his buttocks and a 22-year-old woman was shot in her foot. The 23-year-old man and the 29-yearold man were immediately taken into surgery and were listed as being in critical condition, but stable.

The 36-year-old man has been discharged from the hospital, and the 22-year-old woman was listed as being stable, police said.

Dispatchers received multiple calls for a shooting at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue. Police found the 23-year-old man in the lobby of the venue.

An initial police investigation suggests people were arguing directly in front of the venue and multiple people retrieved weapons and began firing at each other. Several surrounding businesses and apartments were hit by bullets.