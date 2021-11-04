Four people suspected of trying to break into police car arrested in search along I-270

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Four people were in custody Thursday morning near Interstate 270 after authorities say they tried to break into a police patrol vehicle.

It happened about 5 a.m., and the incident and ensuing police investigation backed up traffic on northbound I-270 in Maryland Heights.

The suspects jumped out of a car, with an Illinois license plate, and ran into a nearby neighborhood. Police found two of them, then later said all four were in custody.

Officers also were searching northbound 270, north of Dorsett Road, trying to find a firearm they tossed from the vehicle.

Maryland Heights police reported a vehicle crash on the highway there and closed all northbound lanes of the highway. By 7 a.m., police had reopened all but one lane to traffic.

No police official from Maryland Heights could be reached for comment about the incident.

The vehicle that was tampered with was a St. Louis County patrol vehicle.

"They tried to break into it" but did not get inside, Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said. Panus said the marked patrol car was parked outside the officer's residence. The vehicle was locked, and Panus said that no weapon, or anything else, was stolen.