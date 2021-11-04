 Skip to main content
Four people suspected of trying to break into police car arrested in search along I-270
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Four people were in custody Thursday morning near Interstate 270 after authorities say they tried to break into a police patrol vehicle.

It happened about 5 a.m., and the incident and ensuing police investigation backed up traffic on northbound I-270 in Maryland Heights.

The suspects jumped out of a car, with an Illinois license plate, and ran into a nearby neighborhood. Police found two of them, then later said all four were in custody.

Officers also were searching northbound 270, north of Dorsett Road, trying to find a firearm they tossed from the vehicle.

Maryland Heights police reported a vehicle crash on the highway there and closed all northbound lanes of the highway. By 7 a.m., police had reopened all but one lane to traffic.

No police official from Maryland Heights could be reached for comment about the incident.

The vehicle that was tampered with was a St. Louis County patrol vehicle. 

"They tried to break into it" but did not get inside, Sgt. Tracy Panus of the St. Louis County police said. Panus said the marked patrol car was parked outside the officer's residence. The vehicle was locked, and Panus said that no weapon, or anything else, was stolen.

After trying to get into the officer's car, they moved on to see if another car was unlocked, Panus added.

The vehicle tampering was reported as a "car clotting," a crime usually involving a group of people who sweep through a neighborhood checking unlocked cars for valuables. They also might steal vehicles when the keys are left inside.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

