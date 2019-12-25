Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two double shootings here sent four people to the hospital around midday on Christmas.

About 11:45 a.m., two 17-year-old men were shot at a bus stop close to the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah avenues, near Fox Park. One man was shot in the back of his right thigh; the second in the left foot. Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Just after noon, two 18-year old men were shot in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, in the O'Fallon neighborhood. One of the men was not conscious when responding police officers arrived; he was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. The other man was shot in his right foot.

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



Police-involved shootings in 2019 St. Louis-area serial killers Missouri executions Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.