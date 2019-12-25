You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis
0 comments

Four people wounded in Christmas morning shootings in St. Louis

Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

ST. LOUIS — Two double shootings here sent four people to the hospital around midday on Christmas. 

About 11:45 a.m., two 17-year-old men were shot at a bus stop close to the intersection of Jefferson and Shenandoah avenues, near Fox Park. One man was shot in the back of his right thigh; the second in the left foot. Both men were taken to an area hospital.

Just after noon, two 18-year old men were shot in the 4500 block of Alice Avenue, in the O'Fallon neighborhood. One of the men was not conscious when responding police officers arrived; he was taken to a hospital in critical and unstable condition. The other man was shot in his right foot.

0 comments

2019 St. Louis area homicide map: Click the top left corner of the map to see a list of homicides by date. Then, click the date for a summary of what happened.

Type of killing
Shooting
Unspecified Homicide
Police Shooting
Justified Homicide
Child Abuse
Vehicular Homicide
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating

Related:

2018 homicide map

2017 homicide map

2016 homicide map

2015 homicide map

2014 homicide map

Tags

Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.




Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports