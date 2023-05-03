UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with new information on time of shootings, name of man who died

ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down early Wednesday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.

His shooting was the fourth in a span of about 4½ hours since Tuesday night in St. Louis. The three other victims survived.

Jason Palmer was shot by a man just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Thomas Street, east of Martin Luther King Drive. Palmer died at the scene.

Palmer, 37, lived in the 2100 block of Palm Avenue.

Police have made no arrests.

About an hour earlier, just before midnight Tuesday, a 45-year-old man was critically injured when gunmen pulled up onto the parking lot of Crown Food at 4608 Martin Luther King Drive and opened fire. He was shot in the head and back.

A woman sitting in a parked car with the victim applied pressure to his wounds, police said. She told officers the shots were fired from two people in a gray SUV. Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects. The driver of the SUV and a rear seat passenger rolled down their windows and opened fire, police said. The SUV sped off, heading east on Martin Luther King Drive.

About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the chest in the 7300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police broadcast a description of the gunman, and officers arrested a 39-year-old man trying to board a Metro bus at Ivory and Schirmer streets.

Police said the suspect didn't have a gun with him but admitted that he shot the man on Pennsylvania. He led officers to a trash bin about two blocks away, in the 200 block of West Steins Street, where police said they recovered a gun.

The victim of the Pennsylvania Avenue shooting told police he was shot after asking the suspect to stop banging on his door. He was stable at a hospital, police said.

About 8 p.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old man was shot in the 1400 block of Hamilton Avenue by three males wearing ski masks, police said. The victim got a friend to drive him to the hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to forearm. The victim told police he had been traveling north on Hamilton from Ridge Avenue when three people in a white SUV fired shot at him.

