ST. LOUIS — A man was gunned down early Wednesday in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of St. Louis.

His shooting was the fourth in a span of about 4½ hours since Tuesday night in St. Louis. The three other victims survived.

The man who died was shot about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Thomas Street, east of Martin Luther King Drive. He died at the scene. Police did not say if they had a suspect.

About 11 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 40s was shot in the head at a gas station at Martin Luther King Drive and Cora Avenue. The gas station is about two miles northeast of the homicide scene on Thomas.

About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot in the chest in the 7300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Police arrested a suspect in that case.

About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a male victim arrived at a hospital after being shot in the forearm. Police did not say how old that victim is. They also haven't said where the shooting happened.

