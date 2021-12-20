Four shot, one fatally, at former Brooklyn, Ill. nightclub

BROOKLYN — Four people were shot, one fatally, in a nightclub parking lot early Sunday morning, the Illinois State Police said Monday.

The shooting happened at 3:08 a.m. at what was formerly Roxy's Night Club, in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, police said. Three men were taken to the hospital with injuries and one 28-year-old man died, police said. The shooter fled.

The dead man was from St. Louis but police had not released his identity as of Monday morning.

Police said they had no further information to provide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

