Four suspects arrested in connection with St. Louis gas station car thefts

ST. LOUIS — Police have arrested four suspects in connection with a string of gas station robberies dating back to June, officials said Thursday.

Officials did not immediately identify the suspects, and said more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Police also recovered three of 17 cars that have been stolen from gas stations.

In addition to stolen vehicles, there have been 11 reports of valuables stolen out of cars as part of the robbery spree, authorities said Wednesday.

The thefts have happened at BP, QuikTrip, Phillips 66, Amoco and Circle K gas stations clustered in roughly the southwestern portion of the city.

Several weapons and some drugs were found on the individuals arrested, police said.

More information will be provided as the investigation goes on, police said.

