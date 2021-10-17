Four teens escape juvenile detention building in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — Four boys held in juvenile detention escaped the facility in Grand Center late Saturday, police said.

The Juvenile Detention Facility at 3847 Enright Avenue reported the escape of four teenage boys about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police confirmed Sunday.

The boys were ages 13 to 17, said the department's public information officer Evita Caldwell.

Caldwell said she did not have more details as of noon Sunday, pending an ongoing investigation.

Supervisors of the juvenile detention facility could not immediately be reached for comment.

The facility is next to the city family and juvenile court building at 920 North Vandeventer Avenue. It holds youths charged with law violations who "may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court," according to the St. Louis Circuit Court.

The reported escape Saturday is the second time youths fled a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis since July, when officials reported five teenage boys broke out of a state-run facility north of downtown.