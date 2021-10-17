 Skip to main content
Four teens escape juvenile detention building in St. Louis, police say
Juvenile detention

The St. Louis Juvenile Detention facility on Enright, in a screenshot from Google Maps streetview.

ST. LOUIS — Four boys held in juvenile detention escaped the facility in Grand Center late Saturday, police said. 

The Juvenile Detention Facility at 3847 Enright Avenue reported the escape of four teenage boys about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police confirmed Sunday. 

The boys were ages 13 to 17, said the department's public information officer Evita Caldwell. 

Caldwell said she did not have more details as of noon Sunday, pending an ongoing investigation. 

Supervisors of the juvenile detention facility could not immediately be reached for comment. 

The facility is next to the city family and juvenile court building at 920 North Vandeventer Avenue. It holds youths charged with law violations who "may pose a threat to the community or be at risk for failure to appear in court," according to the St. Louis Circuit Court. 

The reported escape Saturday is the second time youths fled a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis since July, when officials reported five teenage boys broke out of a state-run facility north of downtown. 

In that incident, the boys broke out of the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, at 1839 Hogan Street, on July 3 by overpowering unarmed staff members and stealing two staffers' cars, officials said. 

Two of the boys were later apprehended. Police recovered both stolen cars. 

The Hogan Street center, a 30-bed facility that houses boys, is one of four secure Division of Youth Services facilities in the state.

