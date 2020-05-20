Four teens shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis County

UPDATED at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday with information on other shootings involving juvenile victims.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Four teenagers were shot Tuesday, one fatally, in three apparently unrelated incidents in St. Louis County, police said.
The fatal shooting happened Tuesday night. Police were called about 10:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired in the 10700 block of Spring Garden Drive, southwest of Interstate 270 and Riverview Drive.
A male teenager was found in a yard and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Authorities did not provide his age or any other details. A 17-year-old male was found nearby with a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to a hospital.
The incident was preceded by two other shootings earlier in the day.
In the first one, police responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 1:27 p.m. found a 17-year-old male in the 10100 block of Cloverdale Drive who had been shot at least once in the lower body.
Police said the occupants of a vehicle fired on the one in which the victim was traveling with others. The victim's fellow passengers returned fire and the other vehicle fled.
The area is in unincorporated St. Louis County between Moline Acres and Dellwood.
About 40 minutes later, police were called to an area near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County. A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body in a drive-by shooting, police said.
Both of the teens in the afternoon shootings were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
The violence involving the teens comes as two of the area’s largest children’s hospitals reported earlier this week that they've seen an unsettling number of juveniles shot in recent weeks.
“If you average out our total numbers for May, we’re right now seeing a patient being shot every other day,” Dr. Lindsay Clukies said Monday. Clukies is a Washington University pediatric emergency medicine physician and associate medical director for trauma services at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital saw numbers in March and April similar to the year before. But for May, the hospital had already seen at least nine incidents of gun-related injuries among children. That is more than the entire month of May 2019, which saw seven.
"I hope what we saw yesterday is not a preview of what were going to see for the remainder of the spring and summer," said St. Louis County police Sgt. Ben Granda Wednesday, calling the incidents "troubling."
Granda said it was hard to know if the incidents would have occurred if the teens were still in school or occupied by after-school activities.
