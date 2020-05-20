Four teens shot, one fatally, in separate incidents in St. Louis County

About 40 minutes later, police were called to an area near the intersection of Bellefontaine Road and Pattern Drive in the Spanish Lake area of unincorporated St. Louis County. A 15-year-old boy had been shot at least once in the lower body in a drive-by shooting, police said.

Both of the teens in the afternoon shootings were taken to a hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The violence involving the teens comes as two of the area’s largest children’s hospitals reported earlier this week that they've seen an unsettling number of juveniles shot in recent weeks.

“If you average out our total numbers for May, we’re right now seeing a patient being shot every other day,” Dr. Lindsay Clukies said Monday. Clukies is a Washington University pediatric emergency medicine physician and associate medical director for trauma services at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.